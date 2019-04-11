Skin cancer GP allegedly sent child pornography to mother

Strike Force Trawler arrest : Strike force detectives arrested a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour man outside a hotel at Parramatta on Wednesday about 7.30pm.

A LOCAL skin cancer specialist is facing court in Sydney today after an undercover police operation saw the doctor arrested for attempting to meet up with a mother and her child for sex.

Police allege Dr Murray Govan, a General Practitioner specialising in skin cancers in Coffs Harbour, believed he was speaking to a 32-year-old mother online when detectives began their investigations in March.

Dr Govan, who is listed as the Treasurer and a lecturer at the Skin Cancer College Australasia, allegedly engaged in sexualised conversations with the detectives masquerading as the woman.

Dr Govan, 49, is accused of discussing the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the woman and her 11-year-old daughter, and also sending child pornography.

Strike force detectives arrested a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour man outside a hotel at Parramatta on Wednesday about 7.30pm. NSW Police Force

It is alleged Dr Govan attempted to meet up with the woman and girl when he was arrested by Strike Force Trawler detectives outside a Parramatta hotel last night.

Police said they seized a number of items from Dr Govan's hotel room, including children's toys.

Dr Govan's Coffs Harbour home was searched this morning.

He was arrested and is now facing charges of inciting the women as an accessory before the fact to attempted aggravated sexual intercourse of a person between 10 and 14, and using a carriage service for child pornography.

He was refused bail and is facing Parramatta Local Court today. Investigations are continuing.