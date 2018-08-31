Skills shortage hits mining projects

Byerwen coal is just one of many new mining developments which could be at risk due to a drop in mining engineer enrolments.

Byerwen coal is just one of many new mining developments which could be at risk due to a drop in mining engineer enrolments.

QUEENSLAND has a multibillion-dollar queue of mining projects with hundreds of jobs on offer but a growing skills crisis is leading to fears about who will build them.

About $10 billion is currently being invested into the sector in new mining developments and, according to Resources Minister Anthony Lynham, another $42 billion worth of projects is queued up in the feasibility stage.

But there has been a collapse in mining engineer enrolments at Australia's major universities - from 265 in 2013 to 32 this year - despite high wages on offer, according to the University of NSW.

About 200 graduates a year are needed.

And the reason is that young people see coal as a dying industry while other types of mining were seen as only offering a boom-bust career cycle, according to a study by Youth Insight.

It found high wages were a lure but environmental concerns were not high on the list of why young people were turning away.

"(The) low consideration of mining is driven by a lack of knowledge, not conscientious objection based on ethical or environmental concerns,'' the study found.

The Bauxite Hills mine, 95km north of Weipa.

Compounding the skills shortage issue is the almost total employment of all qualified engineers and the Federal Government's decision to remove it from the list of jobs that qualify for a temporary skills shortage visa.

The huge list of projects in Queensland continues to grow as the prices for the state's major commodities rebound and demand soars.

The industry is spending $1 million a year trying to boost the skills base and currently has a program with 46 schools.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said jobs in the resources sector were lucrative, long-term career options.

"The mining industry has by far the highest average weekly full-time adult earnings of any industry at $2659, or over $138,000 per annum,'' he said.

"We'd like to see even more students study the subjects that can lead them to a future in resources, whether it be on the mine site, in engineering, or in the hi-tech control rooms.''