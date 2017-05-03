Skier is fine but a little sore

"MY spine and neck went ping, ping as I fell into the water.”

Moura's Mel (Ski Mad) Collins is thankful she got out of her crash at the Isis Ski Gardens with nothing more than a couple of bumps and bruises.

The 48-year-old, who is '100% fine', fell face first into the water at the waterski state titles last weekend as she competed in her first run in the over 45 women's jump.

"I knew I was in trouble right at the bottom of the jump ramp,” she revealed.

"It also shows why we have helmets, swimmers and first aid staff on the ready.

"I was most worried about my ankle because if the ski's don't come off it can break them with the impact.”

Collins bounced back to win her division at the next attempt as she almost broke her own state record.