Crime

Ski resort massacre horror

7th Oct 2019 10:02 AM

 

A 25-year-old man killed five people in an Austrian ski town when he opened fire at his ex-girlfriend's home, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, who has not been named, admitted to officers that he killed his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, her family and new boyfriend in the town of Kitzbuehel, Austria's Kurier newspaper reported.

"I have just murdered five people," he allegedly said to officers before surrendering a pistol and knife to them.

A coffin is carried out of a house in Kitzbuehl, Austria, with a 25-year-old man in custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family, and her new boyfriend. Picture: AP Photo
The alleged perpetrator had broken up with the woman two months before the Sunday morning slayings.

On Saturday night, he ran into his ex-girlfriend and her new beau and they got into an argument, police said.

He later showed up to her family's home in the wealthy ski town early on Sunday.

After the teenager's father turned him away, he returned to his own house, grabbed his brother's legally owned pistol and went back to the chalet.

When his ex-girlfriend's father opened the door again at around 5:30am, he shot him, before going on to shoot her 25-year-old brother and her mother, according to the account he gave police.

He climbed a balcony to reach his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who were sleeping in a locked apartment inside the house.

Candles are placed on a meadow behind a house in Kitzbuehl, Austria. A 25-year-old turned himself to police and admitted to five slayings. Picture: AP Photo
He killed the teen and her 24-year-old boyfriend, authorities said.

"We are all shocked and deeply saddened," Kitzbühel mayor Klaus Winkler said, according to German news outlet Deutsche Welle.

He then surrendered at the nearest police station, telling officers he killed five people.

Of the 73 victims of homicide in Austria last year, 41 were women, according to interior ministry statistics. And half of all homicides in 2018 were carried out by perpetrators who knew the victims.

- With the New York Post.

