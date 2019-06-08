Sixteen flee party bus fire on fogbound motorway

Police escort the partygoers from the scene in heavy fog. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A group of partying youngsters were evacuated from a bus that caught fire in heavy fog on a Sydney motorway overnight.

The party bus was heading westbound on the M4 near Woodville Road at Clyde when the bus driver was alerted to a popping sound from the rear of the vehicle.

After he pulled over to inspect the bus, a fire quickly spread through the vehicle forcing the evacuation of 16 people on board.

It took fire crews around an hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

Another bus from the same party company was dispatched to pick up the guests and take them home.