UPDATE: Photos show passengers' lucky escape from bus fire

UPDATE:

EXCLUSIVE: Photos of a burnt out Greyhound Australia bus being towed this afternoon from the Bruce Highway near Calliope have shown of 16 passengers' lucky escape from the blaze.

Photos of a Greyhound Australia bus on the Bruce Highway have highlighted the lucky escape of 16 passengers near Calliope crossroads in the early hours of Saturday morning. Matt Taylor

The fire broke out at the rear of the bus at 3.30am in the morning when everyone on board was forced to evacuate, with no injures being reported by emergency services.

The photos show heavy damage to the rear of the coach, including to it's windows and inside seats where passengers would have bit sitting moments earlier.

It is believed a mechanical fault is to blame, with police investigating the incident.

The bus was being towed by Clayton's Towing early this afternoon and is now on it's way to Brisbane.

UPDATE:

GLADSTONE police have praised the efforts of those on board a Greyhound bus which went up in flames on the Bruce Highway at Calliope this morning.

Sixteen passengers and the driver escaped injury after the bus, believed to be travelling Southbound, caught alight around 3.30am.

Gladstone police acting senior sergeant Kieran Barton said the fact nobody was injured was the best thing to come out of the incident

"It was pretty seamless... so it didn't take very long to get everyone off," he said.

"Nobody was injured so it (their evacuation procedures) obviously worked well."

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions while the fire was extinguished and the scene secured, however one lane was opened to traffic "fairly quickly".

Investigations into the fire are still continuing, with the cause of the fire believed to be mechanical.

Greyhound Australia have been contacted for comment.

EARLIER:

SIXTEEN bus passengers have had a lucky escape after the bus they were travelling in went up in flames on the Bruce Highway at Calliope early this morning.

Emergency services responded to the blaze at around 3.30am this morning after receiving reports the bus was fully alight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that on arrival the bus was fully engulfed in flames with all 16 passengers having safely evacuated.

No treatment was required however paramedics were on standby at the incident to support Queensland Fire Emergency Services.

A Queensland police spokesperson has confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious, and another bus had been sent to collect the stranded passengers.

The Bruce Highway was closed at Calliope for some time.

More to come.