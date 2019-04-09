Hero Hipwood keeping lid on Lions’ hype

Brisbane Lions forward Eric Hipwood is keeping it cool after his six-goal effort against Port Adelaide. Picture: Peter Wallis

Brisbane Lions forward Eric Hipwood is keeping it cool after his six-goal effort against Port Adelaide. Picture: Peter Wallis

The Brisbane Lions are 3-0 but six-goal hero Eric Hipwood isn't buying into the hype just yet.

The rangy 21-year-old was unstoppable in their Round 3 win, slotting a career-best 6.1 to sink Port Adelaide at home, but Hipwood talked down his performance and the broader Brisbane buzz ahead of Saturday's clash with Essendon.

"It was a fantastic win. We didn't play at our best, we started really well which we haven't in previous weeks … but it's good signs," he said of their 17-point win.

"I probably wouldn't say it's the best game of my career, it's certainly up there."

Hipwood delivered early with three of the game's opening four goals before the likes of Oscar McInerney, Lincoln McCarthy and Charlie Cameron took over to sink Tom Rockliff's Power in front of a vocal Gabba crowd.

The versatile tall says that shared workload is a far cry from the Lions of yesterday and exactly why they are 3-0 in 2019.

"The forwards (are) working together so well at the moment and we're not just reliant on one person, we've got so many avenues to goal which has helped me in a way and taken some pressure off," Hipwood said.

Eric Hipwood during the Round 3 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide Power. Picture: Dave Hunt

"It's certainly exciting to be playing forwards with the likes of Charlie Cameron, Lincoln McCarthy and Dan McStay - he's popping up a fair bit and even Big O (Oscar) when he's down there.

"It can be a bit lonely down there when you're losing by ten goals like in previous years but you look at the best sides like Collingwood and Richmond - their forward lines (are) electric and there's so many avenues to goal when you look at their teams. That's what we're trying to create."

Dayne Zorko’s leadership and composure was key in the Lions’ 17-point win over Port Adelaide. Picture: Dave Hunt

Hipwood paid tribute to the Lions' on-field leadership, particularly that of Luke Hodge and Dayne Zorko in their fourth-quarter blitz, but said all eyes were fixed on rolling Essendon at the MCG.

"When you've got the likes of Luke Hodge out there keeping it composed and even other leaders like Dayne Zorko standing up, it's just those little leaders understanding the situation and going from there."

"I've only played a couple of games at the G and I'm sure other players haven't played many with such a young emerging group. I'm certainly looking forward to it."