YOUNG PERFORMER: Hudson Lennon inside The Globe of Death at Hudsons Circus at Kendalls Flat.
Six year old takes on the Globe of Death as circus rolls in

Emma Reid
by
12th Sep 2018 2:06 PM
IF YOU ask six-year-old Hudson Lennon what the best thing about the circus is, he won't tell you it's the unique water buffalo, macaws, or the trapeze - not even the whole circus because it's his namesake.

The youngster says with passion it's the Globe of Death, a large, metal, circular cage that he rides his pee-wee 50 inside of.

He is the youngest rider and has big hopes to go full circle, upside down by the time he turns 7.

Hudson and his four siblings have known nothing other than the circus life, travelling up and down the coast of Australia with the Hudsons Circus.

His father Shane Lennon is fifth generation circus man, and they are proud of their family tradition.

Hudson Circus.
"This is the first time we have been to Bundaberg,” Mr Lennon said.

"We have kept the traditional feel, you come in and smell the popcorn, sit around the ring and see the trapeze as they fly overhead.”

Mr Lennon said Hudsons Circus wasn't typical, as it was family orientated with family acts and most performers had children and came from other circuses or performing arts such as Cirque du Soleil.

When asked about the animals at the circus, animal trainer Belinda McGahan said the placid water buffalo were always a hit with the crowd.

Belinda McGahan with Asian Water Buffalo at the Hudson Circus.
"We've had these guys since they were babies,” she said.

"We saved them from a Northern Territory abattoir and now they are part of the family.”

The circus is set up at Kendalls Flat, East Bundaberg and will be in town until September 16.

