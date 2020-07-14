Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

WHILE the recent National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program report highlighted the drugs on the rise in regional areas, the results come as no surprise to Bundaberg police.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said unfortunately, there continues to be drug related offences in the Bundaberg region.

“Drug related crime is certainly a focus for Bundaberg Police with an emphasis on efficient approaches to preventing, disrupting and investigating these types of offences,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“With the return of static roadside drug testing, police are continuously conducting drug operations involving search warrants, mobile drug testing and other proactive strategies.

“If the community has any information regarding drug dealers or drug-related activity they can help by reporting this information to Crime Stoppers.”

The hotline is free and allows anonymous reports to ensure a safer, drug free community.

“Drug use stops with dealers and we need the support of the community to identify the dealers of illicit drugs,” she said.

In order to make a report the type of information that police require includes the following:

The person’s appearance and manner

Where the person lives, including address, phone numbers, property description, how long they’ve lived there, whether there are children or dangerous dogs, and whether there are firearms or weapons on the property

The person’s cars, including registration details

The names and address of anyone else involved, as well as how often they come around and what activity you’ve seen between them (e.g. exchanges of cash or packages)

What drugs they’re dealing and how you know what they look like or how they’re packaged

What times of the day or night these people come around

The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program report found regional nicotine, alcohol, methylamphetamine, MDMA, MDA, oxycodone, fentanyl and cannabis average consumption exceeded capital city consumption.

According to the report findings, between August 2019 and December 2019, the population-weighted average regional consumption of heroin, oxycodone and cannabis decreased.

While alcohol, nicotine, methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl increased during the same period.

Capital city cocaine and heroin average consumption exceeded the regional consumption.

To contact Crime Stoppers phone 1800 333 000 or head to their website.

Anyone with concerns can also contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

