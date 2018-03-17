Six ways to spend St Patrick's Day

TUCK IN: The Metro's head chef Lindsay showing off his tender beef, Guinness and shamrock pies.

LOOKING to get out of the house and go green for St Patrick's Day? Here is a list of some activities happening in Bundaberg for the Irish celebration.

Costume night

What: Get into your best and luckiest green outfit for some good old Irish fun at Bundy Bowl. With bowling, dodgems, laser tag, the arcade and more, there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

When: 7.30pm.

Where: 17 Lester St.

Contact: 4152 4334.

Clover Club

What: Celebrate St Patrick's Day at The Club Hotel - everything from Irish traditional food, Guinness and DJs in the main bar to a live Irish band and prizes for best dressed.

When: Open from 10am.

Where: 50 Bourbong St.

Contact: 4151 3262.

Lana's goes Irish

What: Eat, drink and be Irish at Lana's Farmers Markets. There will be live music from Mark Lavender and plenty of vendors to chose from.

When: Music from 5pm.

Where: 3 Stancer Court.

Contact: Stall inquiries, phone 0412 450 994.

St Patrick's at South Kolan

What: If you're looking for a family-fun way to spend St Patrick's Day, the South Kolan Hotel has you covered. The fun will start with market stalls at 10am, there will be a jumping castle, live music from 11am, raffles, Irish beer specials and green cocktails.

When: From 10am.

Where: 2368 Gin Gin Rd.

Contact: 4157 7235 to book the courtesy bus.

The Yannie gets green

What: The Yandaran Hotel is inviting everyone to join in on all the shenanigans and win prizes for best dressed as the hotel goes green for StPatrick's Day. There will be Irish music, food and drinks on offer.

When: From 10am.

Where: 23 Main St, Yandaran.

Contact: 4156 1107.

St Patrick's Day pies

What: The Metro Hotel's head chef has created a beef, Guinness and shamrock pie and they're available today.

When: Open from 10am.

Where: 166 Bourbong St.

Contact: 4151 3154.