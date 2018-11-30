Six water bombers fly in to tackle bushfires

The Boeing 737 releases its cargo at Kabra. The planes can carry about 20 tonne of water.

The Boeing 737 releases its cargo at Kabra. The planes can carry about 20 tonne of water. ASHJO Photography

SIX aircraft of varied sizes - including a behemoth Boeing 737 - have been water bombing across the Mackay region, assisting exhausted firefighters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) reports 34 aircraft have been active across Queensland, as more than 100 fires cause chaos across the state.

Six aircraft were bombing across the Mackay region, a QFES spokeswoman confirmed.

However, QFES were unable to provide information about where the water bombers were targeting on Thursday afternoon, or plans for the aircraft in coming days.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said on Thursday afternoon that the 737 bomber (which was previously tasked to tackle fires south in the Rockhampton region) had been bombing some of the larger fire fronts.

"We have a 737 water bomber here. That's able to drop about 20 tonne of water at a time," he said.

Cr Williamson added the "big water bomber", the 737, had been focused on fires threatening homes and other structures, but it was in high demand across Queensland.

Smaller bombers had been operating out of Finch Hatton Airstrip and were targeting fires around Finch Hatton, Eungella Range and Dalrymple Heights.