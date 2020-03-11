Six times a bridesmaid, Bundy farm finally takes top gong

AWARD WINNER: Dan and Rachel Tobin with their award for Closest Percentage Estimate to Actual Tonnage.

A NEW District Champion was announced at the Annual Bundaberg Sugar Industry Productivity Awards at The Waves Sports Club.

TM Dahl and JS Weston's Bingera farm pipped WR and AJ Baldry 's Millaquin farm to take out the top award of the night - Formatt Machinery's District Champion.

The champions racked up a three-year average of 16.7 tonnes of sugar per hectare, just in front of the runners-up at 16.25 tonnes.

TOP GONG: District Champions Janine Weston and Tony Dahl with Formatt Machinery's Nathan Attard.

Awards committee chairman Mark Pressler congratulated the District Champions, who claimed their first top gong after six seasons as runner-up.

Growers, industry representatives and business associates gathered at the awards to congratulate winners and to celebrate great productivity outcomes despite the weather and other challenges experienced during the 2019 crushing season.

BIG WINNER: John and Linda Steemson with their award for Highest Actual CCS Sample – Millaquin.

ANNUAL BUNDABERG SUGAR INDUSTRY AWARDS

• J & R McCracken Highest Actual CCS Samples

WD & JC LUCKE #2 (BINGERA)

JM & LG STEEMSON #2 (MILLAQUIN)

• McDonald Murphy Machinery Harvesting Contractor Award for Best Harvesting Efficiency and Most Reliable Performance

ARMSTRONG HARVESTING GROUP

• Wilson's Industrial Sales Award for Best Farm Presentation for Harvesting

IMEK RASMUSSEN PTY LTD

Awarded to the cane grower who implements the best farm practices to achieve efficient harvesting.

BIG WINNER: Ron Lines, RL & MR Lines, accepts the Cane Growing Excellence Award (Division 2).

• Bundaberg Regional Council Award for Contribution to Productivity

KELVIN GRIFFIN

Awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of cane growers through the enhancement of individual growers' productivity and district productivity.

• NuFarm Award for Service to Industry

VERONICA TIMM

Awarded to an individual who has made special contributions and/or provided substantial services to the sugar industry. Such contributions and services can be in specific regard, or applied in a more general sense for current and past activities, interest and support over a significant period.

• SunWater Award - Young Industry Achiever

NICK GLASS

The aim of the award is to encourage sugar industry participants younger than 31 who are actively involved in sugar production. Account is taken of cane farming and industry associated activities.

AWARD WINNER: Brian Pressler of Hill End Farms accepts the High Sugar Achiever Award.

• Bega / PCA Inspiring Female Leader Award

AILEEN LOESKOW

Recognises a woman who inspires others through her work, ideas and examples within the sugar industry. She is a role model who is making a difference within the industry through her proven record of growth, success and influence within the sugar industry and community.

• Incitec Pivot Cane Growing Excellence Award

Up to and including 60ha

MJ RICHTER

Greater than 60ha

RL & MRS MR LINES

Awarded to cane growers who achieve high standards of farm efficiency and have implemented practices to ensure the longer term sustainability of cane growing.

• Sunfam Awards for Highest Tonnes Sugar Per Harvested Hectare - Per Mill Area

Bingera

BT & RG PEGG #2

Millaquin

REDTRAIL PTY LTD #2

AWARD WINNER: Mark Anker of Armstrong Harvesting Group, winner of the Harvesting Contractor Award.

• 10. Vanderfield Award for Closest Estimate to Actual Tonnage

DM & MRS RL TOBIN

Awarded to the cane grower who most closely assesses the potential estimate of their seasons crop to the final actual tonnage for their individual cane production area.

• 11. Bundaberg Distilling Co Awards for High Sugar Producers

G SANTALUCIA INVESTMENTS #1

MRS EM TASKE AND MR SR TASKE

HILL END FARMS PTY LTD #2

MGBJP PTY LTD TRUSTEE #1

MR DJ YOUNG #2

• 12. Bundaberg Regional Council Award for Highest Tonnes Sugar Per Cane Production Area (Hectares) - Average of Past Three Seasons (Millaquin Mill Area)

WR & AJ BALDRY #1

• 13. Elston Award for Highest Tonnes Sugar Per Cane Production Area (Hectares) - Average of Past Three Seasons (Bingera Mill Area )

TM DAHL & JS WESTON

• 14. Formatt Machinery District Champion

TM DAHL & JS WESTON

The District Champion will come from the category of "highest tonnes sugar per cane production area (hectare) - average of past three seasons". The three-year average will be the sum of the past three years' farm yields divided by three. It will not be a weighted average of total tonnes grown over past three years divided by total area.