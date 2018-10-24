Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NAB banking executive dials in on a new job

    premium_icon NAB banking executive dials in on a new job

    Business AFTER 23 years in banking father-of-three Mungo O'Brien has made the move to telecommunications to oversee Optus's day-to-day operations across the Wide Bay.

    • 24th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Bundy hospital set to announce new beds

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bundy hospital set to announce new beds

    Health The new 20-bed ward is part of a strategy to improve patient flow

    • 24th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Planet protector: Young girl picks up 1000 straws

    Planet protector: Young girl picks up 1000 straws

    Community Young Lyla spent her weekend making an impact for wildlife

    • 24th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Aged-care homes set for surprise visits

    premium_icon Aged-care homes set for surprise visits

    News HUNDREDS of new inspectors will spring visits on aged care homes.

    Local Partners