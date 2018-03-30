Six things to do this Easter

1. Bundy Easter Round Up

What: Saturday night country rock at the Bundy Easter Round Up 2018. From 7pm the festival will be rocking it up with the Talent Search Country Rock sections across all ages. Rock the night away with canteen and bar facilities. BYO chair and enjoy a weekend of non-stop, family entertainment in a large indoor area, with professional sound, meals, refreshments and raffles.

When: Today, 1-8.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct

Cost: Varies - see Facebook page or website

Contact: 0409 470 558 or www.bundycmc.com

2. Easter at Lana's

What: If you're looking for a way to start your Easter weekend, Lana's Farmers Markets have a range of activities and a special visit from their Easter bunny at 4.30pm. There will be an Easter hat parade, an egg hunt, raffles and more.

When: Today, 4.30-10pm

Where: 3 Stancer Ct

Cost: Free entry

Contact: 0412 450 994

3. Cent sale

What: Head along to the Childers and Isis District Orchid Society's Cent Sale. There will be plenty of raffles and whip-arounds, with lots of great prizes and afternoon tea.

When: Today, 12-3.30pm

Where: Woodgate Community Hall, The Esplande, Woodgate

Cost: $3 entry

Contact: 0459 566 119

4. Community festival

What: Celebrate Easter at the Moore Park Beach Tavern in conjunction with the Moore Park Beach Arts Festival. There will be music by 2EZ as well as entertainment for all, games, rides and activities, an Easter egg hunt, food and drinks. The Easter Bunny will also join in the fun with eggs and photos for children. And there'll also be a giant Easter raffle.

Full menu and Easter specials in the Restaurant.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-10pm

Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern, 16 Murdochs Rd

Cost: Free entry

Contact: 4154 8519

5. Outdoor movie night

What: Bucca Retreat has a jam-packed weekend planned for the whole family this Easter, with an Easter egg hunt, waterslide, live music and a movie under the stars.

Food drink options also available through the day.

When: Free Easter egg hunt at 10am Sunday; settle down and get ready for The Emoji Movie under the stars (it's also free) at 6pm with fresh popcorn available to purchase.

Where: Bucca Retreat, Kleidons Rd.

Cost: Bookings required for the waterslide

Contact: Phone 0429 778 875 for more information

6. Feast for Easter

What: Bundaberg Awareness Group is providing meals for the homeless and needy on Easter Sunday with extra activities for the kids including an Easter egg hunt tomorrow.

When: 11.30am-1pm

Where: Alexandra Park Zoo, shelter near the Fern House

Contact: 4153 8888