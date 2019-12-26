Six things to do around Bundaberg over the break

CHRISTMAS is the time when families get together to eat all your food.

If your family is coming to Bundy this Christmas and you want to cart them out of the house, here are the top places to send them.

Lady Musgrave Tours

While its among the most popular day trips from the Bundaberg region, the Lady Musgrave Island Day Tour still has a few bookings available closer to the New Year.

For those with diving licences and looking to get immersed in the Southern Great Barrier Reef, there is the option to book in for an Adventure Outer Reef Double Dive.

Cider Insider

Go behind the scenes with a tour of Ohana Cider House and see how the award-winning Cheeky Tiki cider is made.

Explore the cider making process, from the crushing of fruit, processing, bottling and packaging.

Taste the results with free samples, with tour dates available from this afternoon through to the New Year.

For more information, visit Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider's Facebook page.

Hinkler Hall of Aviation

Experience the pioneering spirit of one of the world's first aviators

Visit the Hinkler Hall of Aviation in the Botanic Gardens, interact with displays, fly on glide simulators and sit in the replica Avro Baby aircraft.

Don't forget to also visit Bert Hinkler's relocated Southampton home, 'Mon Repos'.

Visit the Rum distillery

If you want to learn where the rum city got its name, head along to the Bundaberg Rum distillery.

Guide yourself through the Museum containing six 75,000 litre oak vats containing the proud history of Bundaberg Rum.

If you're looking for something a little more in depth, take up the Rum Distillery Experience and join distillery experts on a guided journey through the heart of the fully operational distillery and see how Bundy Rum gets made.

If you fancy yourself a blender, try out the Blend Your Own Rum experience.

Learn to blend your own unique blend alongside expert blenders, pour it directly from the barrel and head home at the end of the day with two bottles of your own rum.

Live music

If you're in the mood for food and music, the Waves Sports Club will be serving up plenty of both across the next few nights.

Liana McKay is playing this afternoon from 5.30 until 9.30.

Forbidden Road will be performing live from 8pm until midnight tomorrow.

Turtle power

The Mon Repos Turtle Centre has recently reopened and is ready for visitors around the world to visit and watch sea turtles lay this festive season.