Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:23 AM

 

Six teens - the eldest aged just 15- have been rounded-up and detained after a stolen vehicle crashed and rolled early on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast.

A 13-year-old girl was among those allegedly travelling in the four-wheel drive when it collided with traffic signs and rolled at the Burleigh Heads off-ramp on the Pacific Motorway.

All of the occupants fled the vehicle although police were able to locate and detain three boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15.

One of the 14-year-old boys and the 15-year-old girl needed treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

A 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

Originally published as Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime gold coast rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        Premium Content Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        News The court heard the man had been in and out of custody for most of his life.

        Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        Premium Content Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        News The Sloways initiative was launched just in time for the school holidays.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        Premium Content Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        News Can you assist police with this stolen item?