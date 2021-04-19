Menu
Six people were rushed to Warwick Hospital after a workplace ammonia leak. Picture: File
News

Six rushed to hospital after gas leak at Warwick workplace

Jessica Paul
19th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
Six people have been rushed to hospital following a reported gas leak at a Warwick workplace earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Rosehill Rd at about 6.15am on Monday in response to reports of an ammonia leak in one area of the building.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said six patients were treated for minor irritations at the scene before being transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident was caused by a small amount of ammonia leaking from a refrigeration unit in vapour form, with no liquid traces of the chemical found.

"(Refrigerators) often have that gas in there to operate, so it's not totally uncommon to get a small gas leak," the spokeswoman said.

She added the leak had been isolated by management before emergency services arrived, and atmospheric testing confirmed safe levels of all substances within the building.

The scene was cleared by about 7.40am.

The Daily News asked emergency services whether the workplace was major meat processor John Dee, but none would confirm at this stage.

