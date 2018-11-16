Six reasons the Broncos can let McGuire and Glenn walk

The Broncos are reportedly set to move on two of their most loyal servants in Josh McGuire and Alex Glenn to build their pack around a plethora of young stars.

McGuire, 28, has played 194 games for the club, while 30-year-old Glenn is just 12 games short of the magic 250-game milestone.

However, when you consider the ages and potential of the young forwards the Broncos have on their books, the simple fact is the club can't keep them all.

McGuire and Glenn are at the back end of their careers, while the Broncos have a number of exciting prospects between the ages of 18 and 23 that can take the club into the future.

When you consider the impact the Broncos' young brigade have had already in their short time in the NRL system, it is little wonder the club is willing to put their faith in youth over experience.

Tevita Pangai Jr (unsigned)

NRL Elimination Final - Broncos v Dragons 1029688622

Pangai Jr is only 22 and is on the cusp of something special.

He has scored seven tries in 54 games since debuting for the Broncos in 2016.

The destructive ball-runner and brutal defender has already played four Tests for Tonga and starred against the Kangaroos in October.

Pangai Jr is expected to push for a spot in Brad Fittler's NSW Blues team next season and he has a long representative career for state and country ahead of him.

While he is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Broncos, before possibly joining Wayne Bennett at South Sydney in 2020, Brisbane will do everything in their power to convince him to stay.

Joe Ofahengaue (signed until 2019)

NRL Rd 23 - Broncos v Rabbitohs 1017539804

Still only 23, Ofahengaue has scored five tries in an impressive tally of 70 games for Brisbane since his debut in 2015.

Last season was his most consistent for the Broncos, with the talented back-rower scoring three tries in 24 games.

Ofahengaue has already played five Tests for his native Tonga and is eligible to play for Kevin Walters' Maroons in 2019.

The nephew of Wallabies legend Willie Ofahengaue will only become more expensive for the Broncos to keep as his representative career develops.

David Fifita (signed until 2020)

NRL Elimination Final - Broncos v Dragons 1029657938

Fifita became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the NRL when he made his debut against the Raiders in Round 16 of the 2018 season.

Fifita has scored two tries in 11 appearances for the Broncos and has already played finals football at the tender age of 18.

The fact Fifita is competing in one of the most physically demanding positions in the NRL at such a young age is testament to his potential and maturity.

Wayne Bennett does not let players play first grade let alone finals until they are ready and Fifita has shown he has all the ingredients to dominate the NRL in years to come.

Payne Haas (signed until 2024)

Rabbitohs v Bronocs

The second Broncos' powerhouse to debut as an 18-year-old this year, Haas came into first grade with some huge raps on him.

An allumini of the famed Keebra Park nursery, Haas ran out for his first game of first grade against South Sydney in Round 8 of the 2018 season.

Phil Gould remarked at the time that the game had 'just witnessed the birth of a superstar'.

Despite his debut season being cut short by a shoulder injury after just three games, the Broncos tied him up on a lucrative six-year contract that trumped Kalyn Ponga's monster deal with the Knights.

Jaydn Su'A (signed until 2020)

NRL Rd 9 - Broncos v Bulldogs 954107636

The 21-year-old also debuted for the Broncos at the age of 18 back in 2016, but he came of age in 2018.

Another of the Broncos' young second-rowers, Su'A played 15 games for the club and scored his maiden try in first grade.

Su'A represented the Junior Kangaroos and was man of the match in their win over the Junior Kiwis back in 2016.

The former captain of the Queensland under-20s team is tipped to come into calculations for Origin representation in 2018 and will have his eye on his senior Kangaroos debut in coming seasons.

Patrick Carrigan (signed until 2019)

QLD's Patrick Carrigan. The Queensland Under 20's

While he is yet to make his NRL debut, 20-year-old Carrigan is tipped for a big future for the Broncos.

The versatile prop captained the Queensland under-20s in 2018 and is tipped to play for the Maroons in the coming years.

Carrigan is set to make his NRL debut in 2019 and will strengthen the Broncos' front-row stocks after Korbin Sims left to join the Dragons.

Carrigan is signed until the end of the 2019 season and the Broncos will be looking to lock him up long term as he continues his development.