Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1:30PM. Reference: QP1900956612.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1:30PM. Reference: QP1900956612. Contributed
Crime

Six people police would like to talk to

Geordi Offord
by
27th May 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to talk to in relation to numerous offences.

People are urged not to approach the suspects and are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

1. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900361089.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900361089
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900361089 Contributed

2. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7.10pm. Reference. QP1900949021.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7:10PM. Reference:QP1900949021
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7:10PM. Reference:QP1900949021 Contributed

3. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900473280.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900473280
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900473280 Contributed

4. Bourbong St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10.22pm. Reference. QP1900837376.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10:22PM. Reference:QP1900837376.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10:22PM. Reference:QP1900837376. Contributed

5. Johnston St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11.30am. Reference. QP1900820638.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11:30AM. Reference: QP1900820638.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11:30AM. Reference: QP1900820638. Contributed

6. Takalvan St

Police believe the man in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1.30pm. Reference. QP1900956612.

buncrime bundaberg crime qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bishop shares his journey from orphan to man of God

    premium_icon Bishop shares his journey from orphan to man of God

    News BISHOP Daniel Abot is a true man of faith. And on a visit to Bundaberg he shared his experience of doing God's work in South Sudan.

    $6000 cash, drug stash hidden in car door

    premium_icon $6000 cash, drug stash hidden in car door

    Crime Bundy man on parole busted selling weed

    Soccer star who broke granddad's leg spared jail

    premium_icon Soccer star who broke granddad's leg spared jail

    Crime A has teen fronted court after breaking his grandfather's leg