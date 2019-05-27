Six people police would like to talk to
BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to talk to in relation to numerous offences.
People are urged not to approach the suspects and are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.
1. Takalvan St
Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900361089.
2. Takalvan St
Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7.10pm. Reference. QP1900949021.
3. Takalvan St
Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900473280.
4. Bourbong St
Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10.22pm. Reference. QP1900837376.
5. Johnston St
Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11.30am. Reference. QP1900820638.
6. Takalvan St
Police believe the man in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1.30pm. Reference. QP1900956612.