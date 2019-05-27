Six people police would like to talk to

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1:30PM. Reference: QP1900956612.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1:30PM. Reference: QP1900956612. Contributed

BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to talk to in relation to numerous offences.

People are urged not to approach the suspects and are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

1. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900361089.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900361089 Contributed

2. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7.10pm. Reference. QP1900949021.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 15 2019 at approximately 7:10PM. Reference:QP1900949021 Contributed

3. Takalvan St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference. QP1900473280.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday February 20 2019 at approximately 5:20PM. Reference: QP1900473280 Contributed

4. Bourbong St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10.22pm. Reference. QP1900837376.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 27 2019 at approximately 10:22PM. Reference:QP1900837376. Contributed

5. Johnston St

Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11.30am. Reference. QP1900820638.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday April 24 2019 at approximately 11:30AM. Reference: QP1900820638. Contributed

6. Takalvan St

Police believe the man in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday May 16 2019 at approximately 1.30pm. Reference. QP1900956612.