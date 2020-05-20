Six people police would like to speak to

BUNDABERG Police have released images of people they believe might be able to assist them with ongoing investigations across town.

If you recognise any of these people, police ask that you do not approach them, but call Policelink on 131 444 and pass on what information you have using the corresponding reference number.

1. Police would like to speak with the person pictured below regarding a shop stealing offence which occurred on Bourbong St at 6.15pm on May 10.

Quote reference number QP2000967550.

2. Police believe the person pictured below might be able to assist them with a recent stealing which occurred on Bourbong St at 11.30am, May 9.

Quote reference number QP2000956700.

3. Police say the person below may be able to help out with an investigation into a stealing offence from Bourbong St on May 5 at 11.30am.

Quote reference number QP2000927216.

4. Police believe the person pictured below may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Bourbong St on May 9 at 11.30am.

Quote reference number QP2000956700

5. Police would like to speak with the person pictured below, believing they may be able to assist with an investigation into a recent stealing from a Maryborough St address on April 22 at 10.10am.

Quote reference number QP2000816323.

6. Police believe the person pictured below might be able to help out with an investigation into a petrol drive off from an Elliott Heads Rd address on December 31 at 5.45pm.

Quote reference number QP2000012278.