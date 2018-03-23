Menu
The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard
News

Dreamworld rollercoaster stuck for 15 minutes

by Amanda Robbemond
22nd Mar 2018 3:52 PM

THRILLSEEKERS at Dreamworld have been left hanging - literally - for 15 minutes after the BuzzSaw rollercoaster came to a sudden halt this afternoon.

Six people were on board at the time, with Dreamworld staff keeping in contact with them through the ride's speaker system, according to a spokeswoman.

The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard
"The BuzzSaw controlled stop sensors were activated today at approximately 1.40pm bringing the ride to an immediate stop," she said.

"All of our rides are fitted with computer-operated controlled stop sensors and are an essential component of this ride's safety features. They occur for a variety of reasons, from safety sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather.

"They are an essential built-in part of ride safety systems. As per standard operating procedures for controlled stops, the ride will be inspected by engineers and retested, before it reopens."

