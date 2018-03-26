Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Six people involved in Redbank crash

26th Mar 2018 6:42 AM

SIX people were involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Redbank overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10pm and assessed six people on the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital, one with facial injuries and the other with seat belt injuries.

A man was also taken to hospital with chest pain.

All three were in a stable condition.

ipswich hospital ipswich police qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times
Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

News DETECTIVES investigating the homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993 have laid an additional charge of a trafficking against a Rosedale man.

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

AFL Two injuries and a loss dampers first day out for Brothers

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

Breaking Officials have no way of contacting the winner.

  • 26th Mar 2018 9:40 AM
REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

Offbeat Innovative pair launch new initative, which proves a smashing hit

  • 26th Mar 2018 11:04 AM

Local Partners