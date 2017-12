Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover and apart from some minor bruising, the six occupants were unhurt.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover and apart from some minor bruising, the six occupants were unhurt. Trevor Veale

SIX people walked away uninjured after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover and apart from some minor bruising, the six occupants were unhurt.

The crash happened along Bucca Rd near the Bullyard State School turn-off about 10.30am today.