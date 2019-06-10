Menu
Six people have been injured in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway at Alligator Creek. Photo: Tess Ikonomou
Breaking

One dead, five injured in multi-vehicle highway crash

by TESS IKONOMOU, CAS GARVEY
10th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
A head-on collision south of Townsville has left one dead and five others injured, with the Bruce Highway expected to remain closed for at least three hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident - believed to be between a fuel tanker and two other vehicles - happened just after 2.10pm near the Alligator Creek service station intersection.

One person is currently being assessed for critical injuries and crews with specialist equipment are working to free one person trapped in a vehicle.

A further four patients are also being treated.

Queensland Police advised the Bruce Highway is expected to remain closed for at least three hours.

Emergency services are extracting an injured person from a Toyota and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The intersection of the Bruce Highway and Allendale Drive has been closed off and traffic is banking up on either side.

