Six people have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital, after a crash.

Paramedics from QAS have attended to a crash in Bundaberg.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 12.37pm.

It caused one vehicle to roll, while the other crashed into a structure on Targo and Burnett Sts, in Bundaberg South.

Six patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital and all were in a stable condition.