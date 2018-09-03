Menu
Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop.
CRACKDOWN: Six arrested for drug trafficking in Bundy

Emma Reid
3rd Sep 2018 9:15 AM
SIX people, aged between 32-60 years, have been arrested for drug supply and trafficking in the Bundaberg area.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch have made a number of recent arrests, targeting drug offenders including those particularly involved in the use, supply and distribution of Ice and cannabis, within the region.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the arrests were part of Operation Quebec Lifeguard - Bundaberg.

A 56-year-old Inala man has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamines), possessing dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamines) over Schedule 3, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of a crime and possessing utensils and is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court of September 21.

A 54-year-old Bundaberg man has been charged with four counts of supplying dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamines) with a further four counts of supplying dangerous drugs (cannabis) and is due appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 21.

A 32-year-old Bundaberg woman has been charged with two counts of supplying dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine) and a further two counts of supplying dangerous drugs (cannabis) and is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 21.

A 38-year old Isis Central woman has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine), supplying dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing things used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine) and possessing dangerous drugs (cannabis) and is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 28.

A 48-year old Childers woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine), trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis), three counts of supplying dangerous drugs (cannabis) and a further five counts of supplying dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine) and is due to appear at the Childers Magistrates Court on October 19.

A 60-year old South Isis man has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methyl amphetamine), trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis) and a further count of supplying a weapon and is due to next appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 27.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bishop said the tactical operations undertaken during Operation Quebec Lifeguard continue to address the damages that drug use and supply are causing to our communities.

