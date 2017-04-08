Six new restaurants coming to Bundy

NEW LOOK: An artist's impression of the planned al fresco dining area at Stockland Bundaberg.

ACROSS the road from the Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre, change is also starting to take place as the Stockland group waits for development applications to come back about expansions.

Stockland group executive and commercial property CEO John Schroder said there would be six food outlets and five had already been leased.

"We haven't announced what they are yet as we are keeping it confidential until the DAs are back,” Mr Schroder said.

The expansion will bring new food outlets to the Rum City as five of the six which were already leased will be all new to the region.

Mr Schoder said the new Kensington Shopping Centre was balancing what was already available over there.

"I believe people will drive from one place to the other to get everything they need.

"It's something new and big for the region.

"Bundaberg is growing and we are helping to fill the need.”

Approvals should be returned by the middle of the year.