Six months jail after police find 100,000 child porn images

A GIN Gin man whose own actions led police to more than 100,000 child pornography images on a range of his devices will spend six months behind bars.

Stephen James Skillington, 51, faced the Bundaberg District Court for sentencing on Monday after he pleaded guilty in November last year to seven counts of possessing child exploitation material between April 2013 and May 2016.

The sentence was delayed while the defence sought a report on Skillington's mental health.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell told the court it was Skillington who took his tablet devices in for repairs, where a staff member noticed the concerning material and contacted police.

The court heard as a result of the tip-off police executed a search warrant at Skillington's property on June, 2016 where they seized three tablets, a mobile phone, 34 CDs, SD cards and a USB containing the images.

A list of websites where the graphic material could be downloaded from was also found by police.

Ms Overell told the court more than 6000 of the images had been categorised by police and while about half fell into the least serious category, there were others images that fell into each of the more serious categories and contained "abhorrent” acts.

Defence barrister Claire Boothman said Skillington's offending coincided with the death of his mother, for whom he had been a carer for a number of years.

She told the court it was Skillington's "own undoing by taking tablet devices in for repairs” that saw his offending come to light and a psychological report indicated he was someone of "below average intelligence”.

The report also highlighted Skillington had a limited insight into his offending, most likely as a result of being diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder and social development delay.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Tony Moynihan took into consideration that Skillington had expressed remorse and shame at his offending.

He also noted Skillington's below average cognitive function made him naive.

Skillington was sentenced to concurrent two-year jail terms on each charge, and will serve six months before being released.

The remaining balance will hang over his head for four years.