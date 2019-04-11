Menu
Six youths were taken to hospital after a stolen Toyota Tarago crashed on Ross River Rd.
News

Child driver puts six kids in hospital

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Apr 2019 2:23 PM

Two 10-year-old boys have been left fighting for their lives after a car they were in crashed, allegedly being driven by a 12-year-old.

Six kids were taken to hospital after the Toyota Tarago, allegedly stolen crashed in Townsville on Wednesday.

The children, aged between 10 and 14, crashed in Ross River Road about 7am, 2km from where the car was allegedly stolen.

 

Police are asking why six kids were unsupervised when their car was allegedly stolen and crashed in Townsville.
Police have charged the 12-year-old driver with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, driving without a licence and break and enter offences.

They said initial investigations indicated the boy driving the van lost control, causing the car to roll.

The 10-year-old boys remain in a critical condition.

Several of the children were thrown from the wreckage.

A 14-year-old has also been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Townsville Police Chief Superintendent Kev Guteridge asked where were the parents.

 

Two 10-year-old boys are said to be in a critical condition in hospital.
"Young people should be under parental supervision, not being able to be in these situations in the first place where their lives are at risk," he told the Townsville Bulletin.

"We wish these kids a full recovery. We are very lucky that no one else was injured.

"Innocent people will get hurt eventually as a result of these reckless actions by young people and that is inexcusable."

