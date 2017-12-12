Six foot shark spotted at beach

UPDATE: THE sighting of a six foot shark closed down Moore Park Beach for an hour today.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Jamie Findlay confirmed a life guard on duty spotted the shark while three people were swimming at the beach early in the afternoon.

"We are not quite sure what type of shark it was but it was about six foot in length,” Mr Findlay said.

The beach was closed for an hour but has since reopened.

"Operating procedures state beaches are to be closed for at least 60 minutes after a sighting before we can reopen the area again,” Mr Findlay said.

"If anyone spots a shark, always alert a life guard or life saver on duty and always be sure to swim between the red and yellow flags.”

EARLIER: A BUNDABERG beach has been closed by life guards after a shark was spotted.

Surf Life Saving Queensland posted to twitter today that a shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach.

"Lifeguards have closed Moore Park Beach near Bundaberg due to a confirmed shark sighting,” the post read.

"Stay out of the water.”

The message was posted about an hour ago.

Lifesavers at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club closed the beach at Nielson Park temporarily on November 18 after a confirmed shark sighting.

It was reopened again after a thorough search for the shark.

