Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Six fireys suffer serious injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Jan 2020 9:07 AM

MULTIPLE fires are burning in Australia's southeast and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Stephanie Bedo

Six Rural Fire Service volunteers were injured when a water tanker rolled while fighting a blaze in New South Wales overnight.

The six were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fireys were tackling the Clyde Mountain fire in Eurobodalla on the South Coast.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC their injuries may be spinal.

"You can see clearly it's tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives," he said.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The injured firefighters are being treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.

Several fires are burning at emergency warning levels across NSW and the ACT.

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks fires rural firefighters volunteer fire fighters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yoga for all abilities comes to the community

        premium_icon Yoga for all abilities comes to the community

        News People of all abilities can come and try yoga for free at the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre gym next week.

        Vision for riverfront firms up with council’s grand design

        premium_icon Vision for riverfront firms up with council’s grand design

        News THE design of Bundaberg’s riverfront masterplan, including a state-of-the-art...

        New pet wash makes a splash with our pooches

        premium_icon New pet wash makes a splash with our pooches

        News From being uncertain about her career to becoming a local business owner, Tessa...

        Good omen for Bargara Headlands

        premium_icon Good omen for Bargara Headlands

        News A loggerhead turtle has left a good omen, laying eggs in front of a development...