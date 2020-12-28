Six fires being patrolled across Gladstone region

A fire that jumped Gladstone Benaraby Road at Glen Eden has shut the road to traffic. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Tinder dry grass and bushland across the Gladstone region continues to burn this morning with six fires currently being patrolled.

Fortunately no lives have been lost and there has been minimal damage to homes and structures, except a house at Calliope which was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a fire that broke out yesterday and jumped Gladstone Benaraby Road at Glen Eden was patrolled this morning.

“Early this morning fire fighters extinguished some hot spots in logs and vegetation at Glen Eden,” the spokesman said.

“There was no report of any significant fire at all there.”

Yesterday a fire broke out about 1.50pm on private property at Lowmead.

“The Lowmead fire at Old Toweran Road will be patrolled today to ensure it stays safe,” the spokesman said.

A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A blaze that broke out at Forestry Road, Colosseum, on Boxing Day was being patrolled.

“The advice is there is not much fire there and no problems, when crews patrolled it this morning,” the spokesman said.

A large fire that broke out on Monday, December 21, at Baffle Creek continues to burn.

“The fire is still burning and we have one truck patrolling it,” the spokesman said.

West of the Bruce Highway at Boynedale, a fire on Bush Camp Road broke out on Thursday, December 17.

“The fire is over the other side of Lake Awoonga,” the spokesman said.

“Yesterday afternoon there were some hot spots in logs that were monitored.”

A huge blaze that has burnt out hundreds of acres off Run Valley Road at Boyne Valley started on Saturday, November 28.

“It was a really big fire that was west of Miriam Vale for a long time,” the spokesman said.

“It spread over on the western side near Monto Road as well and it will continue to be patrolled today.”

For the latest information on fires in the region visit the Rural Fire Service Queensland website.

