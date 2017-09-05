Six decades strong for Doug and Marina

MARRIED BLISS: Doug and Marina Greenslade are celebrating 60 years together.

SEPTEMBER 14, 1957, was the special day that Doug Greenslade married Marina Jones.

The couple, who grew up in the United Kingdom, said it was the interaction through family members that led the pair to married bliss.

"Doug used to come to my house to pick my brother up in his car because they worked together,” Marina said.

"He used to come over and knock on the door and I would open that door very often.”

Doug said when he first laid eyes on his wife, she was in a bit of a bother.

"When I first met her she was standing outside with her leg in plaster,” he said.

"I fell down the steps. I had a pretty bad leg and it has never come right since,” Marina said.

The couple enjoyed courting before becoming engaged and then married.

"We used to go dancing together,” she said.

"I think we are both pretty good dancers.”

"We are a matching pair,” Doug said.

The beautiful wedding day.

A year after their wedding day, the travel bug led the duo to Australia with their daughters in tow.

"I wanted to travel, so the children came too,” Doug said.

"We thought it would be more of an advantage for the two daughters we have.”

The couple travelled extensively while Doug worked in construction.

The pair also worked in a children's home for five years and said one of their fondest memories was reuniting family members.

"We had to get two brothers together. They had never met,” Marina said.

"As far as I know they kept in contact.”

The couple said throughout the highs and lows of their marriage, one thing had remained a constant: their love for one another.

"He is the best husband anyone could have,” Marina said.

"We just love each other, we click,” Doug said.

"We talk everything out - we are best friends,” Marina said.

The couple will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at a special family dinner next week.

They said for newly married couples looking for advice, communication was key.

"Personally I would say, if they have a problem, talk it over,” Marina said.

"The main thing is, as long as they love each other, they can get out of any problems.”