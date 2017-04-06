Six days into April, three assaults under investigation

Police are currently investigating three assaults which happened over the weekend.

A MERE six days into the month and police are investigating three alleged assault incidents from the weekend.

On April 1 about 11pm, a 24-year-old tourist was allegedly assaulted in Walker St and received injuries.

Between 11pm on April 1 and 12.10am on April 2 a 17-year-old Nerang teenager and an 18-year-old Nerang woman were allegedly assaulted in Beatrice St, Walkervale and received injuries as a result.

Police information suggests a large group of people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incidents on April 1.

On April 2 between 1.30am and 2am an 18-year-old Norville man was allegedly assaulted in Woongarra St and received injuries as a result. Information suggests witnesses may have been present at the incident.

If you have any information which may assist the investigation, contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers, by calling or via crimestoppersqld.com.au .