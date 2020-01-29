Six community happenings you'll want to know about

Hoy and cent sale

THE QCWA Oakwood Branch will be hosting a hoy and cent sale on February 8.

Head along for an afternoon that will include a lucky door prize, raffles and a whip-around.

Afternoon tea will be provided.

Entry is free, with the event starting at 1pm at 550 Gin Gin Rd.

Everyone is welcome.

Poets meeting

BUNDABERG Poets' Society will hold their next meeting on Saturday February 8 from 1.30pm.

Entry is $3 at the Rum City Silver Band Hall (opposite Dan Murphy's) and includes afternoon tea.

The meetings cater for anyone who writes or recites poetry, or for people who wish to go along for friendship and to listen to poetry.

For more information contact Jasyon on 4155 1007 or Sandy on 4151 4631.

Howard markets

THE Howard Country Markets will be on again this Saturday, February 1.

There will be more than 100 stalls with lots of variety including fruit and vegetables, plants, gifts, jewellery and much more.

The markets run from 7am until noon at the Burrum Community Centre.

Plant sale

NARDOO Nursery will be having a plant sale on February 15.

Head along to the nursery from 8am until 2pm for a free sausage sizzle, a tour of the gardens at 10am and to pick up some new plants.

There will be a big range of plants including succulents, native, tropical, indoor and cottage garden varieties.

You'll find the nursery at 48 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.

For more information, head to Nardoo Nursery's Facebook page.

Trivia night

THE Make-A-Wish trivia night will be held at the Bundaberg Services Club next month.

Head along on February 21 from 7pm.

Cost is $30 per table with a maximum of six people per table.

There will be winner, runner-up and lucky table prizes, as well as a cent sale, raffles and whip-around tickets available for purchase.

Entry fee includes lucky door and tea, coffee and biscuits.

Bookings are essential.

Call Ang on 0414 466 023 or Nathan on 0466 076 741 to book your table.

Spiritual books

ECKANKAR will hold its spiritual book discussion on the first Sunday of each month from February until December.

The event will begin at 9.30am and runs until 11am at the West Street Hall in Childers.

Entry is free.