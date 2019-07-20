Six Bundaberg people police want to speak with

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday July 4 2019 at approximately 12:01AM. QP1901283768.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday July 4 2019 at approximately 12:01AM. QP1901283768. Contributed

BUNDABERG police have released images of six people they want to speak to about recent offences in the region.

A spokeswoman said anyone who saw someone they believed was depicted in the images should not approach them. Instead anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and provide the relevant reference.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday June 29 2019 at approximately 7:33PM. QP1901282465 Contributed

1. The person depicted may be able to help officers who are investigating a petrol drive-off that happened on Kendall St about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 29; reference: QP1901282465.

2. Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive-off on Elliott Heads Rd about midnight on Thursday, July 4; reference: QP1901283768.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Monday June 24 2019 at approximately 1:38AM. QP1901236539 Contributed

3. The person in this image may be able to help officers investigating a stealing offence that happened on Bourbong St about 1.40am on Monday, June 24; reference: QP1901236539.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday June 27 2019 at approximately 5:25PM. QP1901240129 Contributed

4. Police want to speak to the person depicted who may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence that happened about 5.25pm on Thursday, June 27, on Perry St reference: QP1901240129.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday June 27 2019 at approximately 5:25PM. QP1901240129 Contributed

5. The person in this image may be able to help police with investigations into a shoplifting offence that happened about 5.25pm on Thursday, June 27, on Perry St; reference: QP1901240129.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Wednesday July 3 2019 at approximately 2:30AM. QP1901275549. Contributed

6. Police wish to speak to the person in this image about a break and enter that happened on Johanna Boulevard about 2.30am on Wednesday, July 3; reference: QP1901275549.