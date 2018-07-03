Menu
Crime

Drinking until sunrise ends in ute flip

3rd Jul 2018 12:02 AM
DRINKING beers until sunrise may well have contributed to a woman crashing and flipping her ute in a paddock.

Driver Tanya Kemp was already out of the damaged vehicle when police arrived.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court Kemp was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A blood sample was taken and showed an alcohol reading of 0.154.

Tanya Nicole Kemp, 44, from Frazerview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence on March 27.

"She says she was the driver but could not remember the accident," Sgt Caldwell said.

"Says she had six beers that night until sunrise and smoked cannabis the day before.

"A witness says they saw the ute at 6.30am travelling at excessive speed. A second witness heard the crash and ran to the scene."

Defence lawyer Claire Greer-Wilson said Kemp, a professional cook, was extremely remorseful.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted she had similar prior offences.

He said that from the facts that she had been smoking cannabis, and drink driving, it was as if she was seeing what damage she could do.

He fined Kemp $1000 and disqualified her from driving for 10 months.

disqualifed driving drink driving ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

