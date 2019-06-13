Six bedrooms, epic man cave: Is this Qld's best value house?

PARADISE: 1 Bush Road, Branyan is an entertainers dream with a Man Cave and outdoor entertainment area.

SIX bedrooms, massive sheds, 5440 square metres of land and only 10 minutes from the CBD.

This Branyan home is a slice of paradise for any large family, or people living with extended family.

It's a block for entertaining with a man cave, teenager's retreat and an undercover outdoor entertainment area.

The half-a-hectare block comes in at $379,000, on par with the median price for houses in the area.

The main house is three bedrooms with fans and reverse cycle air-conditioning.

You can even save money running them with approximately 20 5KW solar panels on the roof.

There is also a modern kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, gas cooktop and an electric oven.

Outside there's a wrap-around veranda and the entertaining area has a new BBQ, sink and pizza oven.

But it doesn't stop there.

The man cave has two built-in storage rooms which have been used as guest bedrooms as well as a kitchenette and an extra large living area.

There is also a separate dwelling with two utility room with built in storage space and kitchenette.

The land is equipped with a good bore with an in-ground irrigation system, a garden shed and fernery.

The property has room for six vehicles and has two road access on Bush and Bonna Rds.

The house is also equipped with an electric security gate at the entrance and surveillance cameras for security.

