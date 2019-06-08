Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Speedway - Production Sedans - Dan Thompson.
Maryborough Speedway - Production Sedans - Dan Thompson. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Sitting on sidelines no longer enough for rookie Thompson

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
8th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: For rookie racer Dan Thompson, sitting on the sidelines and watching mates race was no longer enough.

Since purchasing his first speedway car, Thompson has been racing in the production sedans class.

"I grew up on a farm and have always had a thing for cars,” he said.

"After watching mates have a go for a couple of years I thought I would give it a go.”

The Maryborough businessman fully funds his own team and races purely for fun.

"I played footy for Wallaroos and was always getting injured too much, so I gave speedway a go,” Thompson said.

He has competed in each of the Maryborough rounds in his inaugural year of racing and secured his first heat win in Bundaberg last month.

He is currently sitting mid-table in his first season and knows improvement will come.

Thompson loves the camaraderie of speedway and the people involved.

"There is great mateship in this sport, everyone sticks together and we help each other to get out and get racing,” he said.

Thompson is going out on Saturday to enjoy the race with no set plan and see where he ends up.

Gates open on Saturday at 1pm with racing from 4pm.

fc sport local sport maryborough speedway production sedans
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Sean Scovell went to work early on June 5, 2012 and was returned to his parents in a body bag.

    Why we should be worried about $1.5b ‘hidden army’

    premium_icon Why we should be worried about $1.5b ‘hidden army’

    Politics Off the books contractors add to wages bill exposed

    Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    premium_icon Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    Opinion Man behind Bargara Waters responds to issues raised