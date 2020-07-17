Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BIG PLANS: Grant Yeatman, Ray Mountfort and Mikaela Mountfort at the Essential Queensland site north of Childers.
BIG PLANS: Grant Yeatman, Ray Mountfort and Mikaela Mountfort at the Essential Queensland site north of Childers.
News

$7m expansion project: 40 jobs by Christmas

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RATHER than decorating a pine tree this Christmas, Ray Mountfort will be putting them through his new factory.

The Essential Queensland rosin extraction factory expansion is expected to be three times the size of the current pilot factory and will increase productivity tenfold, according to the company's managing director Ray Mountfort.

Having spent the first half of the year "flying by the seats of our pants" as they tried to raise funds for the expansion of the operation extracting gum rosin and gum turpentine from pine trees at Isis Central, Mr Mountfort said they were now fully capitalised.

He said by the end of the year $7million would be invested into the site.

In addition to the rosin extraction factory build, they also plan to build an optimisation plant which would help produce 9000 tonnes of rosin per year.

BIG PLANS: Essential Queensland's Rosin Extraction Factory layout set to be built by Christmas.
BIG PLANS: Essential Queensland's Rosin Extraction Factory layout set to be built by Christmas.

With 20 years experience in industry, he said this was like "having the Powerball".

Likening the process to a front-rower on the football field making room, Mr Mountfort said it was the same when it came to the market.

He plans to have the new factory and optimisation plant operational by mid-January next year, once supply from the forestry came in, and to export to Japan and Europe.

From engineers and chemists to administration officers, operators, drivers, site manager and more, Mr Mountfort said the project would create about 40 jobs.

The company is looking for people who wanted to grow with business and join the current team of 13 who share a passion for extracting oil and rosin from pine through a "non-destructive" process.

 

Essential Queenslands Ray Mountfort at the Isis Central manufacturing plant.
Essential Queenslands Ray Mountfort at the Isis Central manufacturing plant.

He said they had also recently patented their extraction process, by which water was the only waste product, and even that goes back on to the site.

In time Mr Mountfort said they plan to increase their facilities to undertake value-adding fractionation on site.

This would enable Essential Queensland to take the essential oil and create five new products, and according to Mr Mountfort enhance their profitability and competitiveness on a global stage.

When previously speaking to the NewsMail, Mr Mountfort said the pine turps smelt like pine but was used as a base chemical.

 

BUILDING DREAMS: Work is underway at Essential Queensland to create a Rosin Extraction Factory and optimisation plant.
BUILDING DREAMS: Work is underway at Essential Queensland to create a Rosin Extraction Factory and optimisation plant.

Once converted, there's more than 5000 chemicals that can be made from it, including those used in perfume, fragrance in cleaning products and even strawberry flavouring and fruit essences.

When it comes to his hopes for the value-adding facility at the local site, Mr Mountfort was considering a compound which puts steel and rubber together and producing a pine oil for cooking.

For more information about employment opportunities at Essential Queensland, head to their website.

 

 

BUILDING DREAMS: Work is underway at Essential Queensland to create a Rosin Extraction Factory and optimisation plant.
BUILDING DREAMS: Work is underway at Essential Queensland to create a Rosin Extraction Factory and optimisation plant.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

MORE STORIES

 

All hands on deck to make marine base a reality

 

How incentives may build more than infrastructure

 

No sign of virus impacts at port

bundaberg business development export investment jobs pine
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Spectacular’: Sunny skies ahead despite the cool temps

        premium_icon ‘Spectacular’: Sunny skies ahead despite the cool temps

        News Craig Holden shares his insights on how to get the best out of a weekend at one of our beautiful beaches.

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Never ending battle’: daily hooning investigations

        premium_icon ‘Never ending battle’: daily hooning investigations

        News On average police receive more than 37 formal complaints about hooning each month...

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Your new digital edition of the NewsMail has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of the NewsMail has arrived

        News Back by popular demand: Puzzles, shares and more in flipbook format

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites