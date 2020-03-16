Sisters down but not out of MKR fight

Sisters Kerry Hall and Kaylene McNee during their final instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals.

THE pressure of the competition nearly became too much for Kerry Hall and Kaylene McNee on My Kitchen Rules tonight.

The Bundaberg-born sisters hosted their finals instant restaurant and didn't score as highly as they'd hoped. They found themselves behind schedule in the kitchen after crippling anxiety derailed their preparation time.

"Going into that cook it was me feeling the pressure more than Kerry. I was doubting myself and the first thing I had was negative thoughts. I was a mess," Kaylene, who lives at Peregian Beach on the Sunshine Coast, said.

"I feel like I let Kerry down a little bit, but she's so supportive. I wouldn't be able to do it with anyone else."

The stress showed in their entree, an overcooked and grainy pate, but the siblings rebounded with their main course - a modern twist in a classic roast chicken dinner.

"The main was us on a plate," Kaylene said.

"But then when it came to dessert we were out of our comfort zone and I think we just tried too hard. Everyone has a bad cook, it's just a shame we had our bad cook in the semi-finals."

Kerry and Kaylene now sit on the bottom of the MKR semi-finals leaderboard. Channel 7

With a score of just 46 points out of 100, the sisters now sit in a precarious position at the bottom of the leaderboard with two teams left to cook for a spot in the reality cooking show's grand final.

"It was the worst cook we had in the entire competition and we knew we could do better," Kaylene said.

"At the end of the day Kerry and I want the best teams to go forward into the grand final."

Siblings Jake and Elle Harrison will host their finals instant restaurant tomorrow night. MKR: The Rivals airs 7.30pm on Seven.

Kerry and Kaylene's menu

Entree: Duck liver pate with tamarillo

Main: Chicken with sage and onion

Dessert: Peanut parfait and banana cake