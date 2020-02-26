Sisters discover old copies of father’s book

BOOK LAUNCH: (Back Left) David Hough, Julie Joyce, Caroline Robertson, Suzanne Stubbs, Terry Hough, (Front left) Joan Hough and Barry Hough at the book launch of Bundaberg Then and Now in 2002.

PACKING up a family home can be an emotional experience but for two Bundaberg-raised sisters it resurfaced memories of their late father Barry Hough.

Barry passed away in January of 2004 just after publishing a book titled Bundaberg Then and Now.

Suzanne Stubbs and Caroline Robertson said they found a big crate full of his books and recalled how he donated copies to the local schools and libraries.

Ms Stubbs said she was hesitant to list the book online but ended up receiving an influx of kind messages.

“He was really good person, a great teacher and a good friend and a lot of people have privately messaged telling us how Dad influenced their lives and made them strive to do good things,” she said.

Ms Robertson said they didn’t expect so many people would want to purchase the book.

“I felt bad about throwing them out so I said to my sister ‘let’s see if Bundaberg people would like to read those stories’,” Ms Robertson said.

She said as well as being a talented writer her dad also dabbled in art, so the book featured his illustrations.

“He wrote about Olsen’s original corner shop and the old railway picnic that used to happen in Bargara,” she said.

He also wrote about how in years gone by you used to get kegs of softdrinks and he drew a picture of it.”

Ms Robertson said her favourite part of the book was the reference to the splitters shed at Kalkie State School.

“My family was very much involved in Kalkie State School. All of us went there and Dad taught there.”

She said the shed had to be fixed and the government offered to fix it with iron but the P & C said it would spoil its look so recreated the tools that would have been used and spent many weekends shingling the timber.

Call Caroline on 0438 702 367 to check if there are books left to purchase.