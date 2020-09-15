SISTERLY BOND: Elaine to follow sisters’ footsteps

Five Bundaberg sisters share an unbreakable bond, even when it comes to sticking together to further their education.

Four of the five Conradie sisters – Marzel, 24, Leandre, 23, Suzanne, 22, and Christi, 18 – are either graduates or students at Bond University and now the youngest, Elaine, 16, looks set to follow in their footsteps.

With the university’s Personal Open Day season beginning on Friday, the sisters reunited on campus last weekend to give the Year 10 student at St Luke’s Anglican School an early guided tour.

“Bond is a great university with a beautiful campus,” she said.

“I love how it offers a balanced academic and social life. I would really like to go to Bond to study Medicine.”

There won’t be any shortage of tips and advice.

Marzel has a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and is studying a Doctor of Medicine; Leandre has a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and a Master of Occupational Therapy; Suzanne has a Bachelor of Biomedical Science/Bachelor of Laws and is studying a Master of Occupational Therapy; Christi is studying a Bachelor of Biomedical Science.

The Conradie family are a textbook case of making the most of an opportunity after moving from Johannesburg to Bundaberg in 2005 for a better life.

“South Africa isn’t the safest place and there aren’t as many opportunities for young people there and my parents wanted to give us the best opportunities in life,” Leandre said.

“I think our parents have always set an example that we have to chase our dreams and work hard to get there.

“Nothing comes easy, but hard work pays off. They have taught us that we can achieve anything.”

With their parents based in Bundaberg where father Dr Andre Conradie is a cardiologist and mother Herna works in education, the five siblings are spread from Bundaberg to the Gold Coast.

“We all wanted to be together so four of us ended up studying at Bond,” Leandre said.

“I’ve moved back to Bundaberg and am currently working in an occupational therapy private practice in paediatrics, working with kids and I really love it.”

