Sister city students arrive in Bundy

26th Jul 2017 10:46 AM
SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.
A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Bundaberg and Settsu have enjoyed a Sister City relationship for 19 years and Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was delighted to meet the delegation representing the Settsu Association for International Exchange and also a travel agent from the Travel Bank Japan Co. Ltd.

The mayor said the visit was in response to an invitation he extended after he undertook a trip to Settsu last year.

"Importantly, we will be progressing discussions to celebrate next year's 20th anniversary of the Sister City relationship,” he said.

"We have enjoyed a great relationship with Settsu which has manifest itself primarily through educational exchange opportunities and the ongoing support and success of this initiative will also be canvassed.

"During their brief visit the Settsu delegation will visit the Japanese Gardens and three local high schools as well as undertake limited sightseeing of the Bundaberg Region.”

Cr Dempsey said it was important for the Bundaberg Regional Council to maintain its international contacts and the long standing relationships enjoyed with Settsu and Nanning were valuable alliances.

In September last year, Nanning gifted an extra $1million to the region to remodel the Chinese gardens at the Botanic Gardens.

The money came on top of $600,000 already promised for the project and after Mayor Jack Dempsey, Cr David Batt, Cr Peter Heuser and Cr Ross Sommerfeld visited China at ratepayer's expense.

The estimated $8000 spent by ratepayers on the trip came into question while the delegation was overseas but council says the money was well spent.

They said the people of Bundaberg were set to reap a lifelong dividend from the $1.6million committed by Nanning officials during the delegation to the Chinese Sister City.

According to Mayor Jack Dempsey, with an Australian born Chinese investor signing a $5million property deal and looking into other opportunities in the region.

A buoyant Cr Dempsey said while he had been prepared for solid results from the visit the outcomes of across-the-table talks with Nanning government, they exceeded expectation.

Cr Dempsey said he was pleased to meet two Japanese exchange students when they visited the council office this week.

Students from Kepnock and Gin Gin High Schools accompanied Shion Kimura and Hiroki Okumoto during a meet and greet with the mayor and councillors.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg japan settsu sister city

