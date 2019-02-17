Sister city set to bring agricultural boost for Bundy

WELCOME TO BUNDY: NewsMail Editor Adam Wratten, Councillor Scott Rowleson and Mr Zhu with his daughter Julia visiting Bundaberg from Nanning.

TWO Chinese competition winners from Nanning visited the Bundaberg region on the weekend to celebrate Chinese New Year and experience the city.

Mr Zhu and his daughter Julia won a competition in the sister city, at a stall that displayed all things Bundaberg in Ning's Market.

Councillor Scott Rowleson said the visit provided the father-daughter duo a chance to have a taste of the region and take it home.

"It's about word of mouth,” Cr Rowleson said.

"They're going to go home and sell what a fantastic region we are not only to the seven million people who live in Nanning, but the wider 56 million who live in the province.

"Since having the stall in the markets was just gold, we've had follow-ups since and the interest in Bundaberg is just growing.

"Even if it's not about doing partnerships or trade deals with us it's more about tourism, instead of going to the Gold Coast they'll come to Bundaberg and see the turtles.”

Cr Rowleson said having the stall in China also opened up many opportunities for the region's agriculture sector.

"There's been some collaboration between Isis Sugar Mill, Bundaberg Sugar and the Nanning Sugar Corp,” he said.

"They get together and share ideas whether it be on how to control smut or cane beetles, right through to how to get a better yield, how they crop or harvest as well.

"It's just positive. It's small steps at this stage but we're trying to grow it and grow it.

"Any positive exposure we can get it great.”

Cr Rowleson said Bundaberg was the biggest food bowl in Australia.

"We want to grow, we have the ability to feed a lot more people,” he said.

"The more the demand comes, the more we can grow and the more we can produce and that's just a good thing for our area.”

He said the council wanted to continue to build the relationships between other sister cities around the world.