SPINAL SUPPORT: Money has been raised for Spinal Life through a photography auction by Bundaberg Regional Gallery.
Sister city pics auctioned for spinal cord damage help

4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

STUNNING photographs of Bundaberg's sister city Nanning, China, have been auctioned off with a total of $1184 raised.

The funds were given to Spinal Life Australia to help the organisation support Bundaberg residents with spinal cord damage or related physical disability. The images provided by the Guangxi Women Photographers Association were auctioned through Bundaberg Regional Gallery.

Spinal Life Australia CEO Michael Powell said the funds would be used to improve services and community connections for Bundaberg residents with spinal cord damage.

"We opened an office space in Bundaberg in Bourbong Street in November 2017,” Mr Powell said.

"The aim of the Bundaberg office is to deliver a more region-focused approach to service delivery to members and clients with spinal cord damage and this wonderful donation will help us continue our services in the region.”

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said the funds would no doubt make a big difference for the local delivery of Spinal Life Australia services.

Cr Dempsey said Nanning and Bundaberg held a joint exhibition and auction event, with the Bundaberg gallery showcasing photos from Nanning photographers, while the work of talented Bundaberg photographers was exhibited in Nanning.

The exhibition has closed but you can still view the images at https://bit.ly/2vuZrEd.

