Sister city farm seeks powdered milk

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor presents a gift to the city of Nanning Deputy Mayor Liu Weimin during a formal function in Nanning.

A CHINESE company expressed interest in securing powdered milk products when meeting Bundaberg delegates.

Five Bundaberg Regional Council representatives visited the city’s Chinese and Japanese sister cities for 10 days in September.

Last week the council released a two-page document listing the visits, meetings, and potential economic opportunities of the delegation.

This included a tour of a Royal Group dairy farm in Nanning, where the possibility of sourcing powered milk was mentioned.

But two Bundaberg councillors who attended said the company required more dairy products than Bundaberg could produce.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said he enjoyed the tour of the farm. He did not normally drink dairy, but tasted buffalo milk when it was offered to him.

“It wasn’t too bad actually,” he said.

Securing good quality milk was an important issue for Chinese producers, he said.

Perhaps it was an industry the region could consider further in the future.

“Bundaberg hasn’t got a big industry here,” Cr Trevor said.

“But it has irrigated farm land.”

Cr Helen Blackburn agreed that the company’s representatives were interested in securing more powdered milk.

“They want fresh clean milk,” she said.

“I think that would be a difficult thing to provide milk across to the sister city. They are after massive quantities.”