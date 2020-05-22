Council considers restructuring sister city committee

Bundaberg has a friendly relationship with China, as demonstrated with its Nanning Gardens. Picture: Mike Knott.

REFORMATION of Bundaberg's sister city committee could be delayed by up three months as the council considers its structure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has some bearing on the timeliness of the connection with Chinese city Nanning, and Japanese city Settsu.

Bundaberg also has a friendly relationship with Qinzhou, a strategic Chinese port city 110 kilometres south of Nanning.

Bundaberg Regional Council looks to appoint its committees for its new term in the council meeting next week, but in a briefing on Wednesday, chief executive Stephen Johnston said there had been a question about the sister city committee. "It's recommended at this stage that the sister city committee be put in abeyance and that we come back with a separate report," Mr Johnston said. "Whether we broaden the terms of reference about (the) sister city committee to be a more community based one, as I understand existed in Bundaberg eight or nine years ago, rather than its current make-up.

"Obviously with the current COVID-19 situation there's no necessity to have a current sister city committee in operation currently and there won't be any trips either way this year."

Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor asked if a reformed committee needed to a council representative on it, or whether a community based group would take on an advisory capacity. Mr Johnston said "I think all those options are on the table."

A council delegation of five people visited China and Japan in September last year, which included deputy mayor Bill Trevor and Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper. The trip was understood to have cost $20,000.

In China sites they visited sites including a dairy farm, a hi-tech precinct, a market where Bundaberg produce is sold, and the Qinzhou port, while in Japan they visited a waste disposal facility, and an innovation centre that employs a high rate of staff with disabilities.