Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GARDEN PARTY: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Meng Wenhu at the official opening of the Nanning Gardens.
GARDEN PARTY: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Meng Wenhu at the official opening of the Nanning Gardens. Contributed
Community

Sister city bond now set in stone

14th May 2018 7:29 PM

BUNDABERG'S redesigned Nanning Gardens at the Botanic Gardens were officially opened in a ceremony that also commemorated the 20 year sister city relationship between Bundaberg and Nanning.

A Chinese delegation, led by Nanning Government Vice Secretary-General Meng Wenhu, was joined by former Bundaberg Mayors Kay McDuff and Mal Forman, who were involved in phases of the sister city relationship.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said a donation of almost $1.2 million from the Nanning Municipal People's Government funded the redesign, which included dedication stones.

"The inscriptions - one in English and one in Chinese - are on pieces of stone created from one granite boulder,” he said.

"They are matching pieces and represent the similarities created by our relationship.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New leader for Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch

    premium_icon New leader for Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch

    Community THE hotly contested seat of the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch presidency has now been decided.

    LETTERS: Thank you ambos

    LETTERS: Thank you ambos

    Letters to the Editor LETTERS: Thank you ambos

    Local Partners