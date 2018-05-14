Sister city bond now set in stone
BUNDABERG'S redesigned Nanning Gardens at the Botanic Gardens were officially opened in a ceremony that also commemorated the 20 year sister city relationship between Bundaberg and Nanning.
A Chinese delegation, led by Nanning Government Vice Secretary-General Meng Wenhu, was joined by former Bundaberg Mayors Kay McDuff and Mal Forman, who were involved in phases of the sister city relationship.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said a donation of almost $1.2 million from the Nanning Municipal People's Government funded the redesign, which included dedication stones.
"The inscriptions - one in English and one in Chinese - are on pieces of stone created from one granite boulder,” he said.
"They are matching pieces and represent the similarities created by our relationship.”