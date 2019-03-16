Sister act on sidelines this season

CHANGING IT UP: Tegan Illingworth is one of the key players for Brothers as the side aims for back-to-back titles.

NETBALL: Brothers player Tegan Illingworth admits it is a weird feeling not having her sister-in-law out there playing with her.

For the first time in five seasons Tegan is playing without Katie-Jay Illingworth by her side for Brothers Lightning.

Katie-Jay is currently on the sidelines after giving birth to her first child last year.

The duo combined to hand Brothers their first ever title in the Bundaberg Netball Association division 1 competition last year with the sisters playing together since 2012.

But Katie-Jay was out of the 2014 season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"Yeah it is different not having her there playing,” Tegan said.

"I can't even remember when we both didn't play I think it was the second year after we joined Brothers.

"We do miss her presence though.”

Tegan said Katie-Jay was still part of the side and was providing assistance to the team off the court.

So far the loss of their captain from last year hasn't impacted results.

Brothers Lightning is unbeaten after two matches and face The Waves Gold in a grand final replay today at the Bundaberg Superpark.

Tegan said the form had been surprising considering the side was using different combinations and having players in different positions compared to last year.

Brothers player Piper Nowland is one of them. She has transitioned from defence to attack and dominated in the early competition.

"It's one of our key strengths,” Tegan said.

"We're very versatile, end to end.

"Our aim is to surprise a team with how we line up so they don't know what to expect.”

Tegan admitted the side may do that when the teams play at 5.30pm.

Natives and Fusion will be looking for its first win against each when they play at 5.30pm with Alloway Blue to play The Waves Blue at 4pm.